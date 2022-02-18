Detroit Lions release post-Super Bowl hype video for 2022 season

The 2021 season was a rough one for the Detroit Lions as they finished their campaign with a 3-13-1 record, which was the second-worst record in the NFL.

Despite the fact that the Lions did not win very many football games this past season, there is a sense of hope in the Motor City as head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff got the team to play hard each and every game and they did not look as bad as their record said they were.

Now, the Lions are already looking toward the 2022 season and on Thursday, they sent a post-Super Bowl hype video to their season ticket holders as part of their annual season ticket renewal email.

H/T to Sweta Patel (the Queen of the Lions) for sharing the video!