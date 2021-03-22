Top pro surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning strike while training

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, top surfer Katherine Diaz was recently killed by a lightning strike while training in the ocean.

From TMZ:

The 22-year-old rising star — who had been gunning to compete for El Salvador at the Olympics in Tokyo — was surfing at a spot called El Tunco when the lightning storm hit.

Katherine’s uncle Beto Diaz told a local media outlet his niece had gone to hug a friend she spotted at the surf spot when lightening struck.

“She, the friend, was thrown by the force of the lightening strike too, the board threw me back. Katherine died instantly.”

Emergency personnel reportedly raced to the scene and scrambled to revive Diaz … but it was too late.

