Toronto Blue Jays throw shade at Michigan Football program during win vs. Guardians

Well, this was a bit uncalled for.

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates a sack… Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates a sack of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud during The Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

During Saturday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians, whoever runs the Blue Jays Twitter account decided to throw some shade at the Michigan Football program.

“Teams wearing Blue don’t usually score touchdowns in Ohio on Saturday afternoons. We did though”

Toronto Blue Jays on Twitter: “Teams wearing Blue don’t usually score touchdowns in Ohio on Saturday afternoons. We did, though. pic.twitter.com/1TPWWUUjlx / Twitter” Teams wearing Blue don’t usually score touchdowns in Ohio on Saturday afternoons. We did, though. pic.twitter.com/1TPWWUUjlx

This may be true but considering the Wolverines destroyed the Buckeyes this past season, the timing of this tweet is odd.

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 5/9/22

numberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline.

For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars represent how much you should risk on a wager relative to what you would normally bet. For example, if you would normally bet $110 to win $100 on a -110 spread wager, if we give a three-star ranking, we suggest risking three times that amount: $330 to win $300.

Using our model as a guide, let’s take a look at the best bets to make at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Please check here to make sure you’re seeing the most updated information.

Over 7.0 (-112): 4-Star Rating Out of 5

I know offense is down and these two offenses stink, but 7.0 runs is a low line for a game in which Paul Blackburn and Michael Pineda are starting.

At various points in this career, Pineda has displayed some promising traits and metrics. It appears those days might be long gone. In 123 2/3 innings since the start of 2021, Pineda has pitched to a 4.35 SIERA and 18.6% strikeout rate while giving up 1.46 homers per nine. He’s got a 14.0% strikeout rate for the Detroit Tigers in the early going of this campaign.

