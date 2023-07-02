Tyler Bertuzzi signs with Toronto Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings traded Tyler Bertuzzi at the Deadline last season to the division foe Boston Bruins, and he was a key contributor for them in his very first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And while it was said to be seeking a lengthy contract, he had apparently no takers. But he's just signed a new deal with another one of Detroit's divisional rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tyler Bertuzzi left the Red Wings last season

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and Bertuzzi were unable to agree to a new contract, so he was unloaded to Boston in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (top-10 protected) and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Bertuzzi would score 10 points (5G, 5A) with the Bruins in the playoffs, which ended in stunning fashion as they were defeated by the Florida Panthers in seven games.

He has signed a one-year deal with Toronto

Rather than signing a long-term contract, Bertuzzi has settled on a one-year “prove it” style contract with the Maple Leafs worth $5.5 million.

This means that he'll once again be eligible for unrestricted free agency at this time next year.

Bottom Line: Bertuzzi joins his 3rd Original 6 team

There were some Red Wings fans who were hoping to see Yzerman decide to bring Bertuzzi back to the Motor City, but it wasn't meant to be.

Detroit will be playing against Bertuzzi a handful of times this season, as both the Red Wings and Leafs are in the Atlantic Division, as well as being historic Original 6 rivals.