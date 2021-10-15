Tyler Bertuzzi stays hot, scores 4th goal of the night [Video]

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi made headlines across the hockey and sports world when it was revealed that he was the only player on the team roster and only one of four players in the NHL who had not received the COVID-19 vaccine by choice.

But now, he’s making headlines for a far more positive reason.

He scored his fourth goal of the night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, becoming the second Red Wings player to score four goals on opening night since Anthony Mantha accomplished the feat two years ago against the Dallas Stars:

Tyler Bertuzzi has already been an All-Star and is making the *very* early bid to make it again as he scores his FOURTH goal of the game. Moritz Seider gets his second assist. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/F1u8tW3cd9 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 15, 2021

