Updated NFL Salary Cap chart shows Detroit Lions have some cash to spend

The new NFL League Year will kick off on March 16 at 4 p.m. EST and at that point, NFL teams, including our Detroit Lions, will officially be able to begin signing free agents.
As you can see on the chart below, the Lions currently have $26,503,894 in cap space.
|Team
|Cap
Space
|Effective Cap
Space
|#
|Active
Cap Spending
|Dead
Money
|Dolphins
|$63,333,989
|$58,623,624
|49
|$147,556,137
|$1,660,066
|Chargers
|$56,316,690
|$48,922,626
|46
|$159,196,700
|$314,722
|Jaguars
|$54,944,130
|$45,306,722
|51
|$161,317,722
|$17,809,664
|Jets
|$48,816,765
|$35,733,924
|60
|$160,696,345
|$1,475,062
|Bengals
|$48,376,967
|$42,872,322
|47
|$160,386,518
|$3,484,245
|Broncos
|$39,407,718
|$33,143,175
|51
|$173,872,152
|$6,345,051
|Colts
|$37,732,327
|$36,186,904
|54
|$170,046,682
|$5,118,717
|Seahawks
|$33,956,030
|$30,653,261
|49
|$172,403,608
|$10,884,057
|Commanders
|$33,383,814
|$28,503,388
|54
|$179,902,904
|$702,996
|Steelers
|$28,811,582
|$25,473,681
|60
|$163,962,980
|$22,414,424
|Browns
|$27,777,644
|$22,871,031
|52
|$186,595,509
|$3,262,520
|Lions
|$26,503,894
|$16,144,953
|51
|$183,010,892
|$8,165,786
|Bears
|$26,308,726
|$20,465,428
|45
|$167,571,758
|$16,032,095
|Panthers
|$23,939,172
|$18,387,502
|57
|$169,072,672
|$19,371,451
|Eagles
|$18,932,650
|$10,282,537
|64
|$177,410,182
|$28,065,361
|Raiders
|$17,713,225
|$14,297,139
|52
|$178,993,150
|$10,309,447
|Texans
|$16,719,576
|$5,170,052
|47
|$161,798,023
|$35,462,243
|Chiefs
|$10,536,535
|$7,582,968
|54
|$191,561,721
|$6,532,236
|Patriots
|$9,307,795
|$6,009,875
|59
|$197,747,765
|$3,114,662
|Ravens
|$5,885,316
|$802,233
|54
|$198,338,521
|$760,660
|Buccaneers
|$2,706,221
|($984,142)
|50
|$191,154,370
|$11,964,352
|Cardinals
|$2,186
|($3,047,141)
|53
|$207,061,128
|$399,577
|49ers
|($1,057,797)
|($8,047,641)
|43
|$208,414,632
|$5,167,726
|Bills
|($6,509,179)
|($9,728,602)
|53
|$210,739,364
|$4,408,120
|Falcons
|($7,035,983)
|($12,954,144)
|52
|$194,815,940
|$20,359,104
|Giants
|($7,647,520)
|($20,198,340)
|53
|$206,513,503
|$7,698,403
|Titans
|($7,867,168)
|($10,633,964)
|56
|$216,646,019
|$2,105,070
|Cowboys
|($13,423,684)
|($16,649,270)
|57
|$224,736,409
|$9,026,136
|Vikings
|($15,004,897)
|($19,324,331)
|57
|$216,634,036
|$8,204,562
|Rams
|($20,273,914)
|($20,919,169)
|60
|$220,672,596
|$689,443
|Packers
|($26,404,202)
|($29,559,367)
|52
|$234,423,424
|$7,390,501
|Saints
|($44,417,979)
|($48,158,214)
|59
|$237,924,280
|$12,448,727
It is important to remember that these numbers will change (some drastically) as teams release players or agree to new/reworked contracts with players currently on their roster.
Personally, I do not believe the Lions will be big spenders in free agency but time will tell.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings