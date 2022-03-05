Updated NFL Salary Cap chart shows Detroit Lions have some cash to spend

The new NFL League Year will kick off on March 16 at 4 p.m. EST and at that point, NFL teams, including our Detroit Lions, will officially be able to begin signing free agents.

As you can see on the chart below, the Lions currently have $26,503,894 in cap space.

*Chart via OverTheCap

Team Cap

Space Effective Cap

Space ℹ️ # Active

Cap Spending Dead

Money Dolphins $63,333,989 $58,623,624 49 $147,556,137 $1,660,066 Chargers $56,316,690 $48,922,626 46 $159,196,700 $314,722 Jaguars $54,944,130 $45,306,722 51 $161,317,722 $17,809,664 Jets $48,816,765 $35,733,924 60 $160,696,345 $1,475,062 Bengals $48,376,967 $42,872,322 47 $160,386,518 $3,484,245 Broncos $39,407,718 $33,143,175 51 $173,872,152 $6,345,051 Colts $37,732,327 $36,186,904 54 $170,046,682 $5,118,717 Seahawks $33,956,030 $30,653,261 49 $172,403,608 $10,884,057 Commanders $33,383,814 $28,503,388 54 $179,902,904 $702,996 Steelers $28,811,582 $25,473,681 60 $163,962,980 $22,414,424 Browns $27,777,644 $22,871,031 52 $186,595,509 $3,262,520 Lions $26,503,894 $16,144,953 51 $183,010,892 $8,165,786 Bears $26,308,726 $20,465,428 45 $167,571,758 $16,032,095 Panthers $23,939,172 $18,387,502 57 $169,072,672 $19,371,451 Eagles $18,932,650 $10,282,537 64 $177,410,182 $28,065,361 Raiders $17,713,225 $14,297,139 52 $178,993,150 $10,309,447 Texans $16,719,576 $5,170,052 47 $161,798,023 $35,462,243 Chiefs $10,536,535 $7,582,968 54 $191,561,721 $6,532,236 Patriots $9,307,795 $6,009,875 59 $197,747,765 $3,114,662 Ravens $5,885,316 $802,233 54 $198,338,521 $760,660 Buccaneers $2,706,221 ($984,142) 50 $191,154,370 $11,964,352 Cardinals $2,186 ($3,047,141) 53 $207,061,128 $399,577 49ers ($1,057,797) ($8,047,641) 43 $208,414,632 $5,167,726 Bills ($6,509,179) ($9,728,602) 53 $210,739,364 $4,408,120 Falcons ($7,035,983) ($12,954,144) 52 $194,815,940 $20,359,104 Giants ($7,647,520) ($20,198,340) 53 $206,513,503 $7,698,403 Titans ($7,867,168) ($10,633,964) 56 $216,646,019 $2,105,070 Cowboys ($13,423,684) ($16,649,270) 57 $224,736,409 $9,026,136 Vikings ($15,004,897) ($19,324,331) 57 $216,634,036 $8,204,562 Rams ($20,273,914) ($20,919,169) 60 $220,672,596 $689,443 Packers ($26,404,202) ($29,559,367) 52 $234,423,424 $7,390,501 Saints ($44,417,979) ($48,158,214) 59 $237,924,280 $12,448,727

It is important to remember that these numbers will change (some drastically) as teams release players or agree to new/reworked contracts with players currently on their roster.

Personally, I do not believe the Lions will be big spenders in free agency but time will tell.