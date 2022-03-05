in NFL

Updated NFL Salary Cap chart shows Detroit Lions have some cash to spend

The new NFL League Year will kick off on March 16 at 4 p.m. EST and at that point, NFL teams, including our Detroit Lions, will officially be able to begin signing free agents.

As you can see on the chart below, the Lions currently have $26,503,894 in cap space.

Dolphins $63,333,989 $58,623,624 49 $147,556,137 $1,660,066
Chargers $56,316,690 $48,922,626 46 $159,196,700 $314,722
Jaguars $54,944,130 $45,306,722 51 $161,317,722 $17,809,664
Jets $48,816,765 $35,733,924 60 $160,696,345 $1,475,062
Bengals $48,376,967 $42,872,322 47 $160,386,518 $3,484,245
Broncos $39,407,718 $33,143,175 51 $173,872,152 $6,345,051
Colts $37,732,327 $36,186,904 54 $170,046,682 $5,118,717
Seahawks $33,956,030 $30,653,261 49 $172,403,608 $10,884,057
Commanders $33,383,814 $28,503,388 54 $179,902,904 $702,996
Steelers $28,811,582 $25,473,681 60 $163,962,980 $22,414,424
Browns $27,777,644 $22,871,031 52 $186,595,509 $3,262,520
Lions $26,503,894 $16,144,953 51 $183,010,892 $8,165,786
Bears $26,308,726 $20,465,428 45 $167,571,758 $16,032,095
Panthers $23,939,172 $18,387,502 57 $169,072,672 $19,371,451
Eagles $18,932,650 $10,282,537 64 $177,410,182 $28,065,361
Raiders $17,713,225 $14,297,139 52 $178,993,150 $10,309,447
Texans $16,719,576 $5,170,052 47 $161,798,023 $35,462,243
Chiefs $10,536,535 $7,582,968 54 $191,561,721 $6,532,236
Patriots $9,307,795 $6,009,875 59 $197,747,765 $3,114,662
Ravens $5,885,316 $802,233 54 $198,338,521 $760,660
Buccaneers $2,706,221 ($984,142) 50 $191,154,370 $11,964,352
Cardinals $2,186 ($3,047,141) 53 $207,061,128 $399,577
49ers ($1,057,797) ($8,047,641) 43 $208,414,632 $5,167,726
Bills ($6,509,179) ($9,728,602) 53 $210,739,364 $4,408,120
Falcons ($7,035,983) ($12,954,144) 52 $194,815,940 $20,359,104
Giants ($7,647,520) ($20,198,340) 53 $206,513,503 $7,698,403
Titans ($7,867,168) ($10,633,964) 56 $216,646,019 $2,105,070
Cowboys ($13,423,684) ($16,649,270) 57 $224,736,409 $9,026,136
Vikings ($15,004,897) ($19,324,331) 57 $216,634,036 $8,204,562
Rams ($20,273,914) ($20,919,169) 60 $220,672,596 $689,443
Packers ($26,404,202) ($29,559,367) 52 $234,423,424 $7,390,501
Saints ($44,417,979) ($48,158,214) 59 $237,924,280 $12,448,727

It is important to remember that these numbers will change (some drastically) as teams release players or agree to new/reworked contracts with players currently on their roster.

Personally, I do not believe the Lions will be big spenders in free agency but time will tell.

What do you think?

