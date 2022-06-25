When you look at the Detroit Lions‘ current roster, it does not take too long to notice that they are not exactly at the top of the league when it comes to the quarterback position.

As it stands, Jared Goff is unquestionably the starter, and to be honest, I have been driving the “Goff is good enough for the Lions to win if he has a solid team around him” bus since the day he was traded to Detroit.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jared Goff's confidence going into 2022 should be sky high

USFL QB named as ‘potential fit’ for Detroit Lions

Say what you want about Goff but there is little question about it that the Lions’ backup quarterback situation is in rough shape with Tim Boyle and David Blough currently as the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks on the roster.

In a recent article published by Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine listed players in the USFL who deserve a shot in the NFL and he included potential fits for each player.

One of the players mentioned in the article is Philadelphia Stars QB, Case Cookus, who was not even the starter to begin the season. Ballentine believes Cookus would be a fit for the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams.

Embed from Getty Images

From Bleacher Report:

Cookus is fourth in the USFL in passing yards and is tied for second in touchdown passes despite making only six starts. Some of the players in front of him have a three-start advantage.

Bryan Scott began the year as the Stars’ starter, and he played well enough until a knee injury ended his season. Since then, Cookus has led the offense to score 35 points twice and 46 points against the Michigan Panthers.

In that game, Cookus went 20-of-26 for 247 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The former Northern Arizona product brings NFL size to the table at 6’4″ and 205 pounds. He also showed off his athleticism with a 79-yard touchdown run against the Panthers.

Cookus’ ability to escape pressure and deliver accurate balls down field should be enough to intrigue an NFL team. He could be a camp arm at the very least, but he has the potential to develop into an NFL backup.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions give Case Cookus a look during training camp?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

