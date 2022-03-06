Video reveals what LeBron James said to Matthew Stafford in midst of 56-point performance vs. Warriors

LeBron James may not be 30 years old anymore but there is no question about it that he is still one of the greatest basketball players on the planet.

On Saturday, James poured in a whopping 56 points as the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Golden State Warriors.

Late in the game, LeBron went up to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly and he had a message for them.

“I can’t have you in the building and not put on a show”

One of my favorite athletes of all time and one of my least favorite getting along. I’m sick but this is pretty cool.