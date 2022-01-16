in NFL

Viral video shows Dallas Cowboys fan crying in stands during matchup vs. 49ers

If you happen to be watching the NFL Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, you may have just noticed as the camera panned to the crowd and picked up something pretty funny.

As you will see in the viral video below, a female Cowboys fan was spotted crying about what we assume is the fact that her team is losing to the 49ers late in the game.

Check it out.

What do you think?

