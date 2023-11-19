Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll has been released and Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course.

Week 12 of the 2023 college football season is a wrap, and the top teams handled their business on Saturday afternoon, including previously No. 2 Michigan (in the AP poll) defeating Maryland on the road. On Sunday afternoon, the latest AP Top 25 Poll and we now know who is ranked where heading into the final week of the regular season.

The latest poll has been released, and as you can see below, Michigan and Ohio State have flips spots heading into their Week 13 matchup at the Big House.

  1. Georgia (61)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan (0)
  4. Washington
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas 
  8. Alabama
  9. Louisville
  10. Missouri
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Penn State
  13. Oklahoma
  14. LSU
  15. Oregon State
  16. Arizona
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Tulane
  19. Kansas State
  20. Iowa
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Liberty
  23. Toledo
  24. James Madison
  25. Tennessee

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

