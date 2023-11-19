Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll:

Week 12 of the 2023 college football season is a wrap, and the top teams handled their business on Saturday afternoon, including previously No. 2 Michigan (in the AP poll) defeating Maryland on the road. On Sunday afternoon, the latest AP Top 25 Poll and we now know who is ranked where heading into the final week of the regular season.

The latest poll has been released, and as you can see below, Michigan and Ohio State have flips spots heading into their Week 13 matchup at the Big House.

Georgia (61) Ohio State (1) Michigan (0) Washington Florida State Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Missouri Ole Miss Penn State Oklahoma LSU Oregon State Arizona Notre Dame Tulane Kansas State Iowa Oklahoma State Liberty Toledo James Madison Tennessee

Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.