Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama drops farthest since 2015

The latest AP Top 25 Poll is out, and Michigan remains firmly in the No. 2 spot.

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released, with Michigan Football still firmly in the No. 2 spot

With the 3rd week of college football officially in the books, the latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released. Michigan Football remains firmly entrenched in the 2nd spot behind only Georgia, while arch-rival Ohio State continues to occupy the 6th spot.

Michigan Football remains No. 2

While Michigan and Ohio State remain in their respective spots from last week, No. 13 Alabama has fallen outside of the top ten for the first time since 2015. Additionally, Florida State reached No. 4, while Colorado dropped to No. 19.

The full Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

The full AP Top 25 is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Florida State
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oregon
  11. Utah
  12. LSU
  13. Alabama
  14. Oregon State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oklahoma
  17. North Carolina
  18. Duke
  19. Colorado
  20. Miami (FL)
  21. Washington State
  22. UCLA
  23. Tennessee
  24. Iowa
  25. Florida

What's new?

The fact that Alabama has fallen out of the Top Ten has seen plenty of fans and media begin to question whether their legendary run under head coach Nick Saban could be coming to an end. The good news for them, however, is that they still hold the longest streak in the country of consecutive weeks being ranked at 249 and counting.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The latest TOP Top 25 Poll has been released, reflecting the outcome of the Week 3 games that just took place
  2. Michigan Football remains firmly entrenched in the 2nd overall spot behind Georgia, who remains 1st.
  3. The Alabama Crimson Tide have fallen outside of the Top 10 for the first time since 2015, and there has been speculation that their run under Nick Saban could be coming to an end.

Bottom Line: It's on to Week 5

The undefeated Wolverines will put their perfect record on the line next weekend when they bring in Rutgers to Michigan Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights are also undefeated at 3-0 following their victory over Virginia Tech.

