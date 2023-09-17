Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama drops farthest since 2015

With the 3rd week of college football officially in the books, the latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released. Michigan Football remains firmly entrenched in the 2nd spot behind only Georgia, while arch-rival Ohio State continues to occupy the 6th spot.

While Michigan and Ohio State remain in their respective spots from last week, No. 13 Alabama has fallen outside of the top ten for the first time since 2015. Additionally, Florida State reached No. 4, while Colorado dropped to No. 19.

The full Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

The full AP Top 25 is as follows:

Georgia Michigan Texas Florida State USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Oregon Utah LSU Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Colorado Miami (FL) Washington State UCLA Tennessee Iowa Florida

What's new?

The fact that Alabama has fallen out of the Top Ten has seen plenty of fans and media begin to question whether their legendary run under head coach Nick Saban could be coming to an end. The good news for them, however, is that they still hold the longest streak in the country of consecutive weeks being ranked at 249 and counting.

Bottom Line: It's on to Week 5

The undefeated Wolverines will put their perfect record on the line next weekend when they bring in Rutgers to Michigan Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights are also undefeated at 3-0 following their victory over Virginia Tech.