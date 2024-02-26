Why Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Should Shift Gears and Sign Jaylon Johnson

Brad Holmes does not like to spend big on free agency, but singing Jaylon Johnson is the move

The Detroit Lions, under the stewardship of GM Brad Holmes, have crafted a narrative of resurgence and hope that has resonated deeply with their fanbase. The 2023 season was a testament to the team's grit, determination, and skill, culminating in a division title for the first time in thirty years and a heart-stopping run to the NFC Championship Game. The Lions were a mere half away from etching their name into the annals of Super Bowl history for the first time. This remarkable journey has not only rekindled the spirit of the team but has also thrown open the window to a Super Bowl opportunity, signaling that the Lions are indeed open for business at the highest level of competition.

However, with great potential comes the recognition of crucial needs.

The Need for a No. 1 Cornerback

The most glaring among these, from my vantage point, is the absence of a lockdown No. 1 cornerback. A player of this caliber is not a mere addition; they are a transformational force that can elevate a team from contenders to champions. While Holmes has shown a predilection for building the Lions' roster through the draft—a strategy that has borne fruit—it's time for a tactical pivot. The pursuit of excellence sometimes demands bold strokes, and this is one such moment.

The Case for Jaylon Johnson

Enter Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears. At 26, Johnson is not just a player in his prime but a cornerstone defender who, according to Pro Football Focus, emerged as the top coverage cornerback in the NFL in 2023. His potential availability in free agency presents a golden opportunity for the Lions, one that Holmes should seize with alacrity, even if it necessitates stretching the purse strings.

It's worth noting that the Bears might still play their hand, retaining Johnson with the franchise tag. Such a move would, of course, stymie any plans the Lions or any other team might have for acquiring him. But should the Bears opt against this, leaving Johnson's talents up for grabs, it's imperative for Brad Holmes to act decisively.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Johnson's Age and Skill: At 26, Johnson is at an ideal age for a long-term investment and has proven himself as the top coverage cornerback in the league. Immediate Impact: Unlike potential draft picks, Johnson can provide an immediate upgrade to the Lions' secondary, addressing their most critical need. Super Bowl Window: With the Lions' current trajectory, adding a player of Johnson's caliber could significantly enhance their chances of winning a Super Bowl.

The Bottom Line

The rationale behind advocating for Johnson's acquisition is not merely about filling a position but addressing a pivotal need with the best possible solution. While the Lions could potentially draft a solid cornerback in 2024, the immediacy of their Super Bowl aspirations cannot be overstated. Johnson represents more than a piece of the puzzle; he could be the linchpin that secures the Lions' defense, providing the lockdown coverage that championship teams are built upon.

While Holmes's draft-centric approach has served the Lions well, the unique circumstances and the tantalizing prospect of Jaylon Johnson call for a strategic shift. The opportunity to bring in a player of Johnson's caliber is rare and aligns perfectly with the Lions' trajectory towards NFL supremacy. As Detroit stands on the cusp of greatness, securing a talent like Johnson could very well be the difference-maker in their quest for a Lombardi Trophy. The time is now for Holmes to make a bold move, one that could define his legacy and fulfill the Lions' Super Bowl dreams.