Why many Detroit Red Wings fans won’t be able to watch Opening Night

Take a look at the reason why many Detroit Red Wings fans won't be able to watch Opening Night.

We've got hockey tonight, as the Detroit Red Wings are set to officially begin the 2023-24 season on the road by playing the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the only negative about tonight's game is that local Red Wings fans will not be hearing the familiar voices of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond – and may not even be able to access the game at all. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu, which not everyone has access to.

Opening Night is on ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN Plus is not a traditional television channel and is not included in cable and satellite packages offered by companies such as Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, Frontier, and DirecTV.

In order to access ESPN+, viewers need to be subscribed to the service directly through the ESPN+ website or app. Fans may consider gathering with friends or family members who have access to that platform, or alternatively, they could watch Opening Night at a local establishment.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Opening Night has arrived, with the Detroit Red Wings facing off against the New Jersey Devils tonight at the Prudential Center.
  2. However, many Detroit Red Wings fans may be unable to watch the game, as it is exclusively available through ESPN+ and Hulu.
  3. In such cases, fans may find it convenient to gather with family or friends who have access to these platforms, or they can choose to watch the game at a local establishment

Bottom Line: Happy Opening Night!

The Detroit Red Wings are entering this season with renewed optimism, thanks to the numerous offseason acquisitions made by GM Steve Yzerman. Can they make a long-awaited return to the postseason, something they haven't achieved since 2016?

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30 PM EST from the Prudential Center.

