Take a look at the reason why many Detroit Red Wings fans won't be able to watch Opening Night.

We've got hockey tonight, as the Detroit Red Wings are set to officially begin the 2023-24 season on the road by playing the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the only negative about tonight's game is that local Red Wings fans will not be hearing the familiar voices of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond – and may not even be able to access the game at all. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu, which not everyone has access to.

Opening Night is on ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN Plus is not a traditional television channel and is not included in cable and satellite packages offered by companies such as Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, Frontier, and DirecTV.

In order to access ESPN+, viewers need to be subscribed to the service directly through the ESPN+ website or app. Fans may consider gathering with friends or family members who have access to that platform, or alternatively, they could watch Opening Night at a local establishment.

Bottom Line: Happy Opening Night!

The Detroit Red Wings are entering this season with renewed optimism, thanks to the numerous offseason acquisitions made by GM Steve Yzerman. Can they make a long-awaited return to the postseason, something they haven't achieved since 2016?

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30 PM EST from the Prudential Center.