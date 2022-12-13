Will Matthew Stafford retire early? Kelly Stafford weighs in

Have we watched Matthew Stafford‘s final game in the National Football League? According to Kelly Stafford, that is something her husband will have to decide for himself. Stafford is currently on injured reserve with what Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay called a “spinal cord contusion.” After that update was made, Dr. David J. Chao, who was an NFL head team doctor for over 17 years, released a video explaining that Stafford’s spinal cord contusion is “career-threatening.” Kelly Stafford recently weighed in on the possibility of Matthew retiring early.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly spoke about Matthew, and how she knows he is “not ready to give it up.”

“I think it’s a really hard thing to admit to yourself—when you have this beautiful mind that is witty and my favorite thing about him—that something is going on and it’s not just a bad day,” Kelly said during a recent episode of her podcast. “I’ll give him a lot of credit. He came to me and immediately spilled what he was feeling.”

“I know he’s not ready to give it up,” she added. “He has to be the one to make that decision and I know he’s not ready and I know there will be a time when he is. Matthew is not going to be the Tom Brady of the world. But I know right now is not the end and that’s a hard thing to wrap my head around.”

