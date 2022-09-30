Detroit Tigers News

Willi Castro to miss remainder of season due to injury

Castro suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's game against the KC Royals

By Jeff Bilbrey
Willi Castro Injury
AJ Hinch was asked about the injury, and the outlook wasn’t great. Who will the Tigers call up to replace Willi Castro?

Detroit Tigers SS Willi Castro was off to a solid start in today’s contest with the Kansas City Royals. He notched a home run and a double before injuring his left hamstring upon reaching second base safely with two outs in the fourth inning.

AJ Hinch was asked about the injury, and the outlook wasn’t great.

“I think he’s out for the year,” manager A.J. Hinch said after Thursday’s 10-3 win. “We’re going to run out of time. … I haven’t talked to him postgame, but those just aren’t injuries that bounce back in a weekend.”

Evan Petzold Detroit Free Press

Who will the Tigers call up to replace Willi Castro?

With only six games left in the regular season, the Tigers will look to make a move before Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

There are five position players on the 40-man roster, and all could be candidates for a promotion: Zack Short, Daz Cameron, Josh Lester, Brendon Davis, and Luis Garcia.

Posted by Jeff Bilbrey
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
