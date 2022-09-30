Willi Castro to miss remainder of season due to injury

Detroit Tigers SS Willi Castro was off to a solid start in today’s contest with the Kansas City Royals. He notched a home run and a double before injuring his left hamstring upon reaching second base safely with two outs in the fourth inning.

AJ Hinch was asked about the injury, and the outlook wasn’t great.

“I think he’s out for the year,” manager A.J. Hinch said after Thursday’s 10-3 win. “We’re going to run out of time. … I haven’t talked to him postgame, but those just aren’t injuries that bounce back in a weekend.” Evan Petzold Detroit Free Press



It had been a great day so far for Willi Castro, with a home run and a double but he came up a bit lame and had to be replaced by Victor Reyes. Hopefully it is not serious. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/V0GxZ30mlz — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 29, 2022

Who will the Tigers call up to replace Willi Castro?

With only six games left in the regular season, the Tigers will look to make a move before Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

There are five position players on the 40-man roster, and all could be candidates for a promotion: Zack Short, Daz Cameron, Josh Lester, Brendon Davis, and Luis Garcia.