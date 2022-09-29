Detroit Tigers announce series of roster moves prior to finale vs. Royals

On Thursday night, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals for the final time during the 2022 season.
Just moments ago, the Tigers announced a series of roster moves, including placing RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.
Here are the moves the Tigers announced on Thursday:
• Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm strain.
• Placed RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a left lumbar spine strain.
• Selected RHP Miguel Diaz from Triple A Toledo
• Recalled UTIL Kody Clemens from Triple A Toledo
