WR Damion Ratley signed by Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has been busy today, having addedLB Alex Anzalone to a free-agent deal.

And now, he’s added a wide receiver.

Multiple reports indicate the Lions are bringing aboard WR Damion Ratley:

Ratley played collegiately at Texas A&M and has played with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Houston Texans.

He’s racked up 29 receptions for 407 receiving yards and a touchdown during his NFL career.