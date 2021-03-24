WR Damion Ratley signed by Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has been busy today, having addedLB Alex Anzalone to a free-agent deal.
And now, he’s added a wide receiver.
Multiple reports indicate the Lions are bringing aboard WR Damion Ratley:
#Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley
📰 https://t.co/69qeGC8WUB pic.twitter.com/vF4M4wtvxm
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 24, 2021
Ratley played collegiately at Texas A&M and has played with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Houston Texans.
He’s racked up 29 receptions for 407 receiving yards and a touchdown during his NFL career.