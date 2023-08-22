1 Detroit Lions trade package for Jonathan Taylor that Indianapolis Colts could not turn down

On Monday, Indianapolis Colts fans had their joy cut short when, after the return of Jonathan Taylor from his holdout for training camp, ESPN's Adam Schefter brought to light Colts owner Jim Irsay‘s decision to grant Taylor the leeway to seek trade possibilities among the league's other 31 teams. The news has kept Detroit Lions‘ followers on their toes, speculating on the trade required to make Taylor a Lion.

Why it Matters

While Detroit seems content with its current running back situation, Lions GM Brad Holmes might be remiss not to ponder on the prospects and implications of having Taylor on their side. Taylor, drafted from Wisconsin in 2020, stands as a notable figure among NFL's elite running backs.

What is the Colts' Asking Price for Jonathan Taylor?

Stephen Holder of ESPN conveyed that the Colts have set their sights on a first-round pick or a comparable trade package for Taylor, who is nearing the end of his rookie contract.

Detroit Lions trade package for Jonathan Taylor

Lions Get: Jonathan Taylor

Colts Get: David Montgomery and a 2024 second-round draft pick

If Brad Holmes wanted to make Jim Irsay an offer for Jonathan Taylor that he could not refuse, he could offer RB David Montgomery, freshly contracted for three years, along with a 2024 second-round pick.

The Verdict

The looming shadow of Taylor's desire for a MASSIVE contract extension should deter the Lions from offering any trade for the All-Pro running back. If the Lions were to give Taylor the contract he wants, it would prevent them from keeping around players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, and that would be a deal breaker. It will be interesting to see where Taylor ends up, but it won't be with the Lions.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Taylor's Unexpected Trade Window Colts' fans were surprised when ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed Jim Irsay's decision to allow Jonathan Taylor to seek trade options across the NFL, sparking speculation among Detroit Lions supporters. Lions' Potential Trade Offer for Taylor Detroit Lions' GM Brad Holmes faces a dilemma. While their running back situation is solid, Taylor's elite status tempts. A proposed trade might see the Lions gaining Taylor for David Montgomery and a 2024 second-round pick. Contract Considerations for the Lions Taylor's desire for a substantial contract extension poses challenges for the Lions. Meeting his demands could limit the team's ability to retain young talents like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, making the trade a complicated decision.

Bottom Line – Thanks, But No Thanks

While the allure of adding a player of Jonathan Taylor's caliber to the roster is undoubtedly tempting, the trade's potential implications seem too burdensome for the Detroit Lions. Offering up David Montgomery, who's locked in with a recent commitment, coupled with a future draft pick, is already a steep price. But the looming weight of Taylor's expected contract extension, which might hinder the Lions from retaining emerging stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, further complicates matters. Given the long-term vision and the challenges of managing team dynamics and finances, this trade would not be a wise trade for the Lions.