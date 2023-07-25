We are just one week away from the 2023 MLB trade deadline, and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris decides to go. Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic has released an article where he places Tigers players into trade tiers, and 10 players made the list.

10 Detroit Tigers who could be traded

Here are the 10 players Stavenhagen believes COULD potentially be traded. Please click here to see his tiers and everything he has to say about each player.

Eduardo Rodriguez

Michael Lorenzen

Jose Cisnero

Chasen Shreve

Alex Lange

Jason Foley

Tyler Holton

Spencer Turnbull

Tarik Skubal

Kerry Carpenter

Why it Matters

Heading into the post-MLB All-Star break portion of the season, Scott Harris has the following to say about whether the Detroit Tigers would be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

“As far as the standings, yes, it’s going to impact our decision. If we get hot out of the break, it’s going to change our approach to the trade deadline. We are going to be responsive to the way the team is playing heading into the deadline and we’re going to try to make the best decisions we can for the organization,” Harris said on the Stoney & Jansen Show.

The Tigers (46-54) have gone 7-4 since the break, but they have actually dropped further behind in the American League Central as the Minnesota Twins have won eight of their last 10 games to move six games above .500 on the season.

Bottom Line: The Tigers Will Likely Make Some Moves

With the Tigers being a full seven games out of first place, it seems more likely than not that Scott Harris decides to move some trade chips at the deadline. As noted by Cody Stavenhagen, the most-likely players to be traded are Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen.