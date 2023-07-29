On Saturday, the Detroit Lions held their second day of padded practice in Allen Park, and according to reports, the fans came out in droves to watch their team continue to prep for the 2023 season. Noticeably absent from practice today were starting offensive linemen, Penei Sewell and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

2 Key Detroit Lions offensive linemen miss Day 6 of Training Camp

No word was given as to why Sewell and Vaitai missed practice, and we will likely have to wait until Dan Campbell speaks to the media next to find out. Also missing today's practice were wide receivers Jameson Williams, Marvin Jones Jr., and Antoine Green.

A Star Returns

On the bright side, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was the Lions' key free agent signing during the offseason, returned to practice today. Gardner-Johnson, who suffered what many believed was a serious injury earlier in the week, was limited to individual work.

Key Points

Bottom Line: Preparing for a Big Season

