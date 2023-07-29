Merch
2 Key Detroit Lions offensive linemen miss Day 6 of Training Camp

By W.G. Brady
On Saturday, the Detroit Lions held their second day of padded practice in Allen Park, and according to reports, the fans came out in droves to watch their team continue to prep for the 2023 season. Noticeably absent from practice today were starting offensive linemen, Penei Sewell and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

No word was given as to why Sewell and Vaitai missed practice, and we will likely have to wait until Dan Campbell speaks to the media next to find out. Also missing today's practice were wide receivers Jameson Williams, Marvin Jones Jr., and Antoine Green.

A Star Returns

On the bright side, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was the Lions' key free agent signing during the offseason, returned to practice today. Gardner-Johnson, who suffered what many believed was a serious injury earlier in the week, was limited to individual work.

Key Points

  1. On the second day of padded practice, starting offensive linemen for the Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with wide receivers Jameson Williams, Marvin Jones Jr., and Antoine Green were absent. The reason for their absence was not disclosed.
  2. A considerable number of fans reportedly attended the training, demonstrating strong support for the team as they prepare for the 2023 season.
  3. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Lions' key free agent signing during the offseason, made a return to practice after suffering what was assumed to be a severe injury earlier in the week, although he was limited to individual work.
Bottom Line: Preparing for a Big Season

While the Detroit Lions continue their preseason preparations, the absence of key players Penei Sewell, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and a few wide receivers from practice might cause some concern. The exact reasons for their absence remain unclear. However, the return of key free agent C.J. Gardner-Johnson, albeit in a limited capacity, offers a glimmer of positive news for the Lions. Despite these uncertainties, fan turnout at the practice was high, signifying strong support for the team. Further updates from head coach Dan Campbell are anticipated to shed light on these player absences and their implications for the forthcoming season.

