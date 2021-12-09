2 Key Detroit Lions players miss another practice

According to a report from Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press, Jared Goff returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice as he was recovering from the flu.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that both D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson were absent from Thursday’s practice.

If both Swift and Hockenson are out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, it would be a huge blow to their offense.

