2021 Detroit Lions final game-by-game predictions

Thankfully, the 2021 preseason is in the books and it is time to shift our gears to looking forward to what will be the first 17-game schedule in NFL History!

Of course, this also means it is time to look at each game and predict a winner.

Here is a look at the Detroit Lions’ full schedule along with who I think will win each game.

Week Date Opponent Time 
1 – LOSS 9/12 49ers 1 p.m.
2 – LOSS 9/20 (Monday) @Packers 8:15 p.m.
3 – LOSS 9/26 Ravens 1 p.m.
4 – LOSS 10/3 @Bears 1 p.m.
5 – LOSS 10/10 @Vikings 1 p.m.
6 – WIN 10/17 Bengals 1 p.m.
7 – LOSS 10/24 @Rams 4:05 p.m.
8 – WIN 10/31 Eagles 1 p.m.
9 BYE
10 – LOSS 11/14 @Steelers 1 p.m.
11 – LOSS 11/21 @Browns 1 p.m.
12 – WIN 11/25 (Thursday) Bears 12:30 p.m.
13 – WIN 12/5 Vikings 1 p.m.
14 – WIN 12/12 @Broncos 4:05 p.m.
15 – WIN 12/19 Cardinals 1 p.m.
16 – LOSS 12/26 @Falcons 1 p.m.
17 – LOSS 1/2/22 @Seahawks 4:25 p.m.
18 – LOSS 1/9/22 Packers TBD

As you can see, I believe it will be a rough season for the Lions in 2021 as I have them going 6-11. That being said, I do think that they will improve as the year goes on and with a few more additions, they could be .500 or better in 2022.

