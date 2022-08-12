Training camp for the Detroit Lions is well underway and I cannot tell you how excited I am to see how much growth is made from Year 1 to Year 2 under head coach, Dan Campbell.
Personally, I have been thinking big ever since we found out in January who the Lions’ home and away opponents would be for the upcoming season.
I truly believe the Lions will be the most improved team in the NFL in terms of wins and losses during their 2022 campaign and they have a shot to go from worst to first in the NFL North if they can avoid the injury bug.
2022 Detroit Lions Game-by-Game Predictions: Training Camp Vol. 1
Folks, I am downing Honolulu blue Kool-Aid like it’s my job and as you can see, I have the Detroit Lions finishing the 2022 regular season schedule with a 10-7 record, which could be enough to get them into the NFL Playoffs.
Though I do not think the Lions will go worst-to-first in the NFL North (the Packers will go 11-6 or 12-5), I do think a Wild Card playoff spot is a real possibility.
Here are my pre-training camp game-by-game predictions for the Lions.
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TV
|Prediction
|1
|Sunday, September 11
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|FOX
|W 24-20
|2
|Sunday, September 18
|vs. Washington Commanders
|FOX
|W 27-23
|3
|Sunday, September 25
|at Minnesota Vikings
|FOX
|L 30-20
|4
|Sunday, October 2
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|FOX
|W 26-23
|5
|Sunday, October 9
|at New England Patriots
|FOX
|L 24-20
|6
|BYE WEEK
|7
|Sunday, October 23
|at Dallas Cowboys
|CBS
|L 34-23
|8
|Sunday, October 30
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|CBS
|W 27-20
|9
|Sunday, November 6
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|FOX
|L 31-23
|10
|Sunday, November 13
|at Chicago Bears
|FOX
|W 34-24
|11
|Sunday, November 20
|at New York Giants
|FOX
|L 17-14
|12
|Thursday, November 24
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|CBS
|L 34-17
|13
|Sunday, December 4
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|FOX
|W 27-24
|14
|Sunday, December 11
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|FOX
|W 20-17
|15
|Sunday, December 18
|at New York Jets
|FOX
|W 27-20
|16
|Saturday, December 24
|at Carolina Panthers
|FOX
|W 20-19
|17
|Sunday, January 1
|vs. Chicago Bears
|FOX
|W 31-14
|18
|Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8
|at Green Bay Packers
|TBD
|L 34-20
As you can see, I currently have the Detroit Lions finishing the 2022 season with a 10-7 record, which should put them in the mix for a wild card playoff spot.
Nation, what do you think the Detroit Lions record will be in 2022? Do you think they can win enough games to squeeze their way in to the NFL Playoffs? Or, do you think they will end up with another high draft pick in 2023?