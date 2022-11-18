2022 World Cup odds list USA as huge underdog

This coming Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET, the 2022 World Cup will begin when the host team Qatar takes on Ecuador in a Group A matchup. As far as the USA goes, they will play their first World Cup game on Monday at 2:00 p.m. ET when they square off against Wales in a Group B matchup. The winner of this game could go a long way in determining which team joins England, who is a huge favorite to win the group, in the Round of 16. The 2022 World Cup odds have been released, and the USA is a huge underdog.
What are the 2022 World Cup Odds?
Here are the full odds for the 2022 World Cup Odds (Via Sports Illustrated) As you can see, the odds for the USA winning the World Cup are currently set at +10000, which is 100-1.
Brazil (+350) is the favorite to win the World Cup, while France, who won the 2018 World Cup, is listed at +700 to go back-to-back.
Brazil +350
Argentina +500
England +700
France +700
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Netherlands +1400
Portugal +1400
Belgium +1600
Denmark +2800
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Serbia +6600
Senegal +8000
Switzerland +8000
Mexico +10000
U.S. +10000
Poland +10000
Wales +10000
Canada +15000
Ecuador +15000
Ghana +15000
Morocco +20000
Cameroon +25000
Japan +25000
South Korea +30000
Qatar +25000
Tunisia +30000
Australia +40000
Costa Rica +50000
Iran +500000
Saudi Arabia +50000
2022 World Cup Odds Group A Odds to Qualify
Netherlands (-1000)
Senegal (-141)
Ecuador (+100)
Qatar (+400)
2022 World Cup Group B Odds to Qualify
England (-2000)
U.S. (+100)
Wales (+110)
Iran (+300)
2022 World Cup Group C Odds to Qualify
Argentina (-1786)
Mexico (-125)
Poland (+100)
Saudi Arabia (+700)
2022 World Cup Group D Odds to Qualify
France (-1786)
Denmark (-333)
Tunisia (+100)
Australia (+400)
2022 World Cup Group E Odds to Qualify
Spain (-1613)
Germany (-1000)
Japan (+330)
Costa Rica (+800)
2022 World Cup Group F Odds to Qualify
Belgium (-1000)
Croatia (-250)
Morocco (+200)
Canada (+300)
2022 World Cup Group G Odds to Qualify
Brazil (-1613)
Serbia (-110)
Switzerland (-110)
Cameroon (+350)
2022 World Cup Group H Odds to Qualify
Portugal (-752)
Uruguay (-250)
South Korea (+250)
Ghana (+275)