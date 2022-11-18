2022 World Cup odds list USA as huge underdog

This coming Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET, the 2022 World Cup will begin when the host team Qatar takes on Ecuador in a Group A matchup. As far as the USA goes, they will play their first World Cup game on Monday at 2:00 p.m. ET when they square off against Wales in a Group B matchup. The winner of this game could go a long way in determining which team joins England, who is a huge favorite to win the group, in the Round of 16. The 2022 World Cup odds have been released, and the USA is a huge underdog.

What are the 2022 World Cup Odds?

Here are the full odds for the 2022 World Cup Odds (Via Sports Illustrated) As you can see, the odds for the USA winning the World Cup are currently set at +10000, which is 100-1.

Brazil (+350) is the favorite to win the World Cup, while France, who won the 2018 World Cup, is listed at +700 to go back-to-back.

Brazil +350

Argentina +500

England +700

France +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Netherlands +1400

Portugal +1400

Belgium +1600

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Serbia +6600

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

U.S. +10000

Poland +10000

Wales +10000

Canada +15000

Ecuador +15000

Ghana +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Japan +25000

South Korea +30000

Qatar +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +500000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup Odds Group A Odds to Qualify

Netherlands (-1000)

Senegal (-141)

Ecuador (+100)

Qatar (+400)

2022 World Cup Group B Odds to Qualify

England (-2000)

U.S. (+100)

Wales (+110)

Iran (+300)

2022 World Cup Group C Odds to Qualify

Argentina (-1786)

Mexico (-125)

Poland (+100)

Saudi Arabia (+700)

2022 World Cup Group D Odds to Qualify

France (-1786)

Denmark (-333)

Tunisia (+100)

Australia (+400)

2022 World Cup Group E Odds to Qualify

Spain (-1613)

Germany (-1000)

Japan (+330)

Costa Rica (+800)

2022 World Cup Group F Odds to Qualify

Belgium (-1000)

Croatia (-250)

Morocco (+200)

Canada (+300)

2022 World Cup Group G Odds to Qualify

Brazil (-1613)

Serbia (-110)

Switzerland (-110)

Cameroon (+350)

2022 World Cup Group H Odds to Qualify

Portugal (-752)

Uruguay (-250)

South Korea (+250)

Ghana (+275)