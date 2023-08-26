2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: The Final Take

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction
The Detroit Lions‘ final preseason game is in the books as they went on the road and defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 26-17. Now, the Lions shift their attention to their Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be looking to win another Super Bowl this coming season. With that being said, here is my latest prediction on what I believe the 2023 Lions' 53-man roster will look like when it is revealed on Tuesday.
Quarterbacks (2)
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
No change here from last week. Sudfeld was injured on Friday during the Detroit Lions preseason game against the Panthers, which may or may not have put the final nail in his coffin.
Running Backs/Full Backs (4)
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
In my opinion, Craig Reynolds has won the No. 3 RB spot on the Detroit Lions, and it's not close.
Wide Receivers (6)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Marvin Jones
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Dylan Drummond
- Antoine Greene
Last week, I had Chase Cota as the No. 6 WR on this list but Antoine Green showed why he is deserving with a 70-yard TD catch against the Panthers.
Tight Ends (3)
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Wright
- James Mitchell
This Detroit Lions position group is a lock, and it has been for a while.
Offensive Line (9)
- Frank Ragnow
- Taylor Decker
- Penei Sewell
- Graham Glasgow
- Jonah Jackson
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Matt Nelson
- Colby Sorsdal
- Kayode Awosika
Still going with Matt Nelson over Ifedi here.
Defensive Line (11)
- Aidan Hutchinson
- James Houston
- Romeo Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Josh Paschal
- John Cominsky
- Alim McNeill
- Isaiah Buggs
- Brodric Martin
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Benito Jones (though he did look to get a bit injured on Friday)
Sorry, Julian Okwara, but I just can't find a spot for you anymore. Good luck wherever you land.
Linebackers (5)
- Alex Anzalone
- Jack Campbell
- Derrick Barnes
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
I am very confident that these will be the five linebackers to make the team. With that being said, I would not be shocked if Anthony Pittman makes the cut.
Cornerbacks (6)
- Cameron Sutton
- Jerry Jacobs
- Will Harris
- Starling Thomas
- Chase Lucas
- Steven Gilmore
I left Gilmore off the roster last week because I wanted to see a little more from him before crowning him. Well, after his performance against the Panthers, he has been crowned!
Safeties (4)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Kerby Joseph
- Tracy Walker
- Brian Branch
Last week, I had Melifonwu on the team but getting injured really hurts his chances of making the initial 53-man roster. As of this moment, I am kicking him to the curb to free up a spot for Gilmore.
Special Teams (3)
- PK Riley Patterson
- P Jack Fox
- LS Scott Daly
Patterson got all of the work (there was not much to go around) on Friday against the Panthers, while Parker Romo did not see the field. With that being said, Patterson was short on a 53-yard field goal attempt while also missing an extra point. I still think the Lions roll with Patterson, but I really wish they would just listen to me and sign Robbie Gould!