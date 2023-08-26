Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: The Final Take

Find out who we believe will make the initial 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster.

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

The Detroit Lions‘ final preseason game is in the books as they went on the road and defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 26-17. Now, the Lions shift their attention to their Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be looking to win another Super Bowl this coming season. With that being said, here is my latest prediction on what I believe the 2023 Lions' 53-man roster will look like when it is revealed on Tuesday.

Inside The Article
2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster predictionQuarterbacks (2)Running Backs/Full Backs (4)Wide Receivers (6)Tight Ends (3)Offensive Line (9)Defensive Line (11)Linebackers (5)Cornerbacks (6)Safeties (4)Special Teams (3)
2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Brad Holmes Justin Jackson Dan Campbell C.J. Gardner Johnson Detroit Lions 53-man roster Shane Zylstra Dylan Drummond Avery Davis Bobby Hart Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Detroit Lions to sign Jason Moore Detroit Lions Expand Gameday Radio Coverage for 2023
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Quarterbacks (2)

No change here from last week. Sudfeld was injured on Friday during the Detroit Lions preseason game against the Panthers, which may or may not have put the final nail in his coffin.

Running Backs/Full Backs (4)

In my opinion, Craig Reynolds has won the No. 3 RB spot on the Detroit Lions, and it's not close.

Read More

5 Detroit Lions Bubble Players Who Improved Their Stock Against Panthers

Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green shows insane speed on 70-yard touchdown [Video]

Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld suffers injury before being carted off field vs. Panthers

Wide Receivers (6)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Marvin Jones
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Dylan Drummond
  • Antoine Greene

Last week, I had Chase Cota as the No. 6 WR on this list but Antoine Green showed why he is deserving with a 70-yard TD catch against the Panthers.

Tight Ends (3)

  • Sam LaPorta
  • Brock Wright
  • James Mitchell

This Detroit Lions position group is a lock, and it has been for a while.

Penei Sewell Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson Sam LaPorta 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Offensive Line (9)

  • Frank Ragnow
  • Taylor Decker
  • Penei Sewell
  • Graham Glasgow
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Matt Nelson
  • Colby Sorsdal
  • Kayode Awosika

Still going with Matt Nelson over Ifedi here.

Defensive Line (11)

  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • James Houston
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Charles Harris
  • Josh Paschal
  • John Cominsky
  • Alim McNeill
  • Isaiah Buggs
  • Brodric Martin
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • Benito Jones (though he did look to get a bit injured on Friday)

Sorry, Julian Okwara, but I just can't find a spot for you anymore. Good luck wherever you land.

Jack Campbell Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Kelvin Sheppard Detroit Lions training camp Aidan Hutchinson

Linebackers (5)

I am very confident that these will be the five linebackers to make the team. With that being said, I would not be shocked if Anthony Pittman makes the cut.

Cornerbacks (6)

  • Cameron Sutton
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Will Harris
  • Starling Thomas
  • Chase Lucas
  • Steven Gilmore

I left Gilmore off the roster last week because I wanted to see a little more from him before crowning him. Well, after his performance against the Panthers, he has been crowned!

Kerby Joseph Patrick Mahomes

Safeties (4)

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Brian Branch

Last week, I had Melifonwu on the team but getting injured really hurts his chances of making the initial 53-man roster. As of this moment, I am kicking him to the curb to free up a spot for Gilmore.

Special Teams (3)

  • PK Riley Patterson
  • P Jack Fox
  • LS Scott Daly

Patterson got all of the work (there was not much to go around) on Friday against the Panthers, while Parker Romo did not see the field. With that being said, Patterson was short on a 53-yard field goal attempt while also missing an extra point. I still think the Lions roll with Patterson, but I really wish they would just listen to me and sign Robbie Gould!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?