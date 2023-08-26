2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: The Final Take

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

The Detroit Lions‘ final preseason game is in the books as they went on the road and defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 26-17. Now, the Lions shift their attention to their Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be looking to win another Super Bowl this coming season. With that being said, here is my latest prediction on what I believe the 2023 Lions' 53-man roster will look like when it is revealed on Tuesday.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

No change here from last week. Sudfeld was injured on Friday during the Detroit Lions preseason game against the Panthers, which may or may not have put the final nail in his coffin.

Running Backs/Full Backs (4)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda (FB)

In my opinion, Craig Reynolds has won the No. 3 RB spot on the Detroit Lions, and it's not close.

Wide Receivers (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Marvin Jones

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Dylan Drummond

Antoine Greene

Last week, I had Chase Cota as the No. 6 WR on this list but Antoine Green showed why he is deserving with a 70-yard TD catch against the Panthers.

Tight Ends (3)

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

This Detroit Lions position group is a lock, and it has been for a while.

Offensive Line (9)

Frank Ragnow

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Matt Nelson

Colby Sorsdal

Kayode Awosika

Still going with Matt Nelson over Ifedi here.

Defensive Line (11)

Aidan Hutchinson

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Charles Harris

Josh Paschal

John Cominsky

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Brodric Martin

Levi Onwuzurike

Benito Jones (though he did look to get a bit injured on Friday)

Sorry, Julian Okwara, but I just can't find a spot for you anymore. Good luck wherever you land.

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

I am very confident that these will be the five linebackers to make the team. With that being said, I would not be shocked if Anthony Pittman makes the cut.

Cornerbacks (6)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Will Harris

Starling Thomas

Chase Lucas

Steven Gilmore

I left Gilmore off the roster last week because I wanted to see a little more from him before crowning him. Well, after his performance against the Panthers, he has been crowned!

Safeties (4)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Brian Branch

Last week, I had Melifonwu on the team but getting injured really hurts his chances of making the initial 53-man roster. As of this moment, I am kicking him to the curb to free up a spot for Gilmore.

Special Teams (3)

PK Riley Patterson

P Jack Fox

LS Scott Daly

Patterson got all of the work (there was not much to go around) on Friday against the Panthers, while Parker Romo did not see the field. With that being said, Patterson was short on a 53-yard field goal attempt while also missing an extra point. I still think the Lions roll with Patterson, but I really wish they would just listen to me and sign Robbie Gould!