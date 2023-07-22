Inside the Article:
The Detroit Lions rookies reported for training camp on Wednesday, and the veterans are scheduled to report to Allen Park on Saturday. As the Lions get set to begin another training camp, there are quite a few notable roster changes from a year ago. This is something that was expected as Lions GM Brad Holmes continues to build a rost that he hopes will eventually bring a Super Bowl to the city of Detroit.
2023 Detroit Lions notable roster changes
Here are the Lions' notable roster changes heading into training camp, via the NFL.
2023 Draft Class
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|RB Jahmyr Gibbs
|Round 1 (No. 12 overall)
|LB Jack Campbell
|Round 1 (No. 18)
|TE Sam LaPorta
|Round 2 (No. 34)
|DB Brian Branch
|Round 2 (No. 45)
|QB Hendon Hooker
|Round 3 (No. 68)
|DL Brodric Martin
|Round 3 (No. 96)
|OL Colby Sorsdal
|Round 5 (No. 152)
|WR Antoine Green
|Round 7 (No. 219)
Additions and Departures
|Additions
|Departures
|RB David Montgomery
|RB D'Andre Swift
|WR Marvin Jones Jr.
|RB Jamaal Williams
|OL Graham Glasgow
|WR DJ Chark
|OT Germain Ifedi
|C Evan Brown
|DL Christian Covington
|DL Austin Bryant
|CB Emmanuel Moseley
|LB Josh Woods
|CB Cameron Sutton
|CB Mike Hughes
|DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|CB Jeff Okudah
|K Riley Patterson
|CB Amani Oruwariye
|WR Denzel Mims
|CB Bobby Price
|S DeShon Elliott
K Michael Badgley
Why it Matters for 2023 Detroit Lions
Roster turnover in the NFL on a year-to-year basis is an ever-present reality for teams, and it is especially true for teams that had to start from scratch, as the Detroit Lions did following the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia era. Each offseason brings about a dynamic shift as players retire, are released, traded, or signed to new contracts with other teams. This constant flux is a result of various factors, including performance, injuries, salary cap considerations, and the pursuit of fresh talent through the NFL Draft and free agency.
Bottom Line: A New Year, A New Roster
As you can see above, the 2023 Detroit Lions made quite a few roster changes during the offseason. From adding eight new players via the NFL Draft, to signing free agents, to trading for Denzel Mims, it was apparent that Holmes was busy doing whatever he could to improve the depth of the Lions roster. When the Lions release their initial 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, go ahead and compare it to what it looked like last year to start the season. It is going to be quite a bit different.