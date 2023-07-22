The Detroit Lions rookies reported for training camp on Wednesday, and the veterans are scheduled to report to Allen Park on Saturday. As the Lions get set to begin another training camp, there are quite a few notable roster changes from a year ago. This is something that was expected as Lions GM Brad Holmes continues to build a rost that he hopes will eventually bring a Super Bowl to the city of Detroit.

2023 Detroit Lions notable roster changes

Here are the Lions' notable roster changes heading into training camp, via the NFL.

2023 Draft Class

2023 Draft class Selection RB Jahmyr Gibbs Round 1 (No. 12 overall) LB Jack Campbell Round 1 (No. 18) TE Sam LaPorta Round 2 (No. 34) DB Brian Branch Round 2 (No. 45) QB Hendon Hooker Round 3 (No. 68) DL Brodric Martin Round 3 (No. 96) OL Colby Sorsdal Round 5 (No. 152) WR Antoine Green Round 7 (No. 219)

Additions and Departures

Additions Departures RB David Montgomery RB D'Andre Swift WR Marvin Jones Jr. RB Jamaal Williams OL Graham Glasgow WR DJ Chark OT Germain Ifedi C Evan Brown DL Christian Covington DL Austin Bryant CB Emmanuel Moseley LB Josh Woods CB Cameron Sutton CB Mike Hughes DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson CB Jeff Okudah K Riley Patterson CB Amani Oruwariye WR Denzel Mims CB Bobby Price S DeShon Elliott

Why it Matters for 2023 Detroit Lions

Roster turnover in the NFL on a year-to-year basis is an ever-present reality for teams, and it is especially true for teams that had to start from scratch, as the Detroit Lions did following the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia era. Each offseason brings about a dynamic shift as players retire, are released, traded, or signed to new contracts with other teams. This constant flux is a result of various factors, including performance, injuries, salary cap considerations, and the pursuit of fresh talent through the NFL Draft and free agency.

Bottom Line: A New Year, A New Roster

As you can see above, the 2023 Detroit Lions made quite a few roster changes during the offseason. From adding eight new players via the NFL Draft, to signing free agents, to trading for Denzel Mims, it was apparent that Holmes was busy doing whatever he could to improve the depth of the Lions roster. When the Lions release their initial 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, go ahead and compare it to what it looked like last year to start the season. It is going to be quite a bit different.