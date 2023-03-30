2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day lineup features Miguel Cabrera

Baseball is back! In a matter of hours, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day 2023. The Tigers will be looking to bounce back from a brought 2022 campaign, where they only won 60 games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day lineup was released, and as you are about to see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the start. It will be Cabrera's final Opening Day in his career, as he has announced that he is retiring following the 2023 season.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day lineup

The Tigers Opening Day lineup is listed below. As you can see, Cabrera, who is the DH, is batting seventh in the lineup. RF Matt Vierling is leading off the season for the Tigers, while SS Javier Baez is batting second, followed by CF Riley Greene. Former No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, who is playing first base, is fifth in the lineup. On the mound for the Tigers is Eduardo Rodriguez, who was signed to a huge deal prior to the 2022 season.