Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 12

The Week 12 2023 NFL Coverage Maps have been released and you can not see which games you can watch on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday!

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 12

As we approach Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions boast an 8-2 record, leading the NFC North division. With a highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers on the horizon, there are other intriguing NFL games to keep an eye on. Here’s a glimpse at the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 12, showcasing matchups scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

2023 NFL Schedule 2025 NFL Draft Indianapolis Colts NFL player loses $8 million NFL Gambling suspensions 2023 NFL Coverage Maps

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thanksgiving 12:30 PM ET: Green Bay @ Detroit (FOX; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
  • Thanksgiving 4:30 PM ET: Washington @ Dallas (CBS; Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)
  • Thanksgiving 8 PM ET: San Francisco @ Seattle (NBC; Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth)
  • Friday 3 PM ET: Miami @ NY Jets (Amazon)
  • Sunday Night: Baltimore @ LA Chargers (NBC; Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett)
  • Monday Night: Chicago @ Minnesota (ESPN/ABC)
2023 NFL Coverage Maps
2023 NFL Coverage Maps
2023 NFL Coverage Maps

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?