2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 12
As we approach Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions boast an 8-2 record, leading the NFC North division. With a highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers on the horizon, there are other intriguing NFL games to keep an eye on. Here’s a glimpse at the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 12, showcasing matchups scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thanksgiving 12:30 PM ET: Green Bay @ Detroit (FOX; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
- Thanksgiving 4:30 PM ET: Washington @ Dallas (CBS; Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)
- Thanksgiving 8 PM ET: San Francisco @ Seattle (NBC; Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth)
- Friday 3 PM ET: Miami @ NY Jets (Amazon)
- Sunday Night: Baltimore @ LA Chargers (NBC; Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett)
- Monday Night: Chicago @ Minnesota (ESPN/ABC)