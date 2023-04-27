2023 NFL Draft: With the No. 31 pick, the Detroit Lions select…

Currently, the Detroit Lions possess a total of nine picks for the 2023 NFL draft, out of which five are among the Top 81 overall selections. Detroit Sports Nation has made a decision to publish a series of articles that will forecast the Lions' actions for each pick in the upcoming draft, commencing with the sixth pick and concluding with the rest of the draft. All of these articles will be released before the draft initiation.

Lions trade No. 55 and No. 81 for No. 31

With the No. 31 pick, the Lions select…

After trading down from No. 18 (read about that here) earlier in the draft, I now have the Lions trading back into the first round by sending picks No. 55 and No. 81 to the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 31 overall pick. Brad Holmes has shown that he is not afraid to trade up to get his guy (See Jameson Williams in 2022), and I believe that will happen late on Thursday night.

With the No. 31 pick, the Lions select TE Darnell Washington out of Georgia.

Lions land a top tight end and conclusion of Round 1

Some will disagree, but I believe that Washington is arguably the best TE prospect in this draft, and that is something to say as there are a handful of solid players at that position in this cycle. Not only can Washington, who is 6-6 1/2 and 264 pounds, block with the best of them, but he would be a huge addition for QB Jared Goff and the Lions' passing attack as his catch radius is insane. I would LOVE for the Lions to be able to wait until No. 48 for Washington, but I would be very surprised if he is still on the board.

From Dane Brugler:

“Washington will need time to mature in areas, but he offers a unique set of skills to be a weapon as an NFL blocker as he continues to ascend as a pass catcher, especially in the red zone. He is a one-of-one talent with fascinating pro potential because of his rare length, play strength and body flexibility at his size.”