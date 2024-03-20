3 Cornerbacks Detroit Lions should consider to replace Cameron Sutton

Here are a few cornerbacks Detroit Lions should consider signing
Earlier today, news broke that an arrest warrant has been issued by police for Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton. According to reports, police were first alerted on March 7 about an alleged domestic incident involving the Lions starter. Police are still withholding the name of the victim, though reports suggest it is Sutton’s girlfriend, Courtney Alexander. The Lions have not yet released a statement regarding the situation, but if the reports are true, we would expect Sutton to be sent packing. Here are three cornerbacks the Lions should consider if they move on from Cameron Sutton.
At 33 years old, Stephon Gilmore had a productive season with the Dallas Cowboys last year, recording a pair of interceptions while breaking up 10 passes. He remains a solid player with excellent technique, consistently demonstrating his ability to read the game and make crucial plays. His experience and skill set make him a valuable asset on the field. As previously mentioned, his style of play and veteran presence make him an ideal fit for the Lions, where he could contribute significantly to their defensive strategy and mentor younger players in the secondary.
The Buffalo Bills’ recent decision to release Tre’Davious White, a former All-Pro cornerback, opens up an interesting opportunity for the Detroit Lions. Although he has faced injuries, including a torn ACL and Achilles in two of the last three seasons, a prove-it deal could be advantageous for White. When fit, he is a disciplined defender known for his high-level coverage technique. During his seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, White amassed 18 interceptions. A move to the Lions could offer him the opportunity to reassert himself as one of the league’s premier cornerbacks while playing for a competitive team.
In 2023, Stephen Nelson matched his career high with four interceptions while playing for the Houston Texans, and he also broke up seven passes. Nelson would bring valuable veteran experience to the Lions’ secondary. However, it’s worth noting that he is most effective in zone coverage. Given that the Lions appear to be transitioning to a man-to-man defense, it would be intriguing to see if they view Nelson as a suitable addition to their scheme.