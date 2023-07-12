In essence, to ‘overvalue' means assigning excessive value or placing too much importance on a player. CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr suggests that Amon-Ra St. Brown falls into the category of being overvalued by the Detroit Lions. Each team has its own instances of overvaluing players, whether it's a player believed in too highly despite room for improvement or a player who shoulders the weight of the team's success but may need more support to advance in the playoffs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown labeled as ‘overvalued' by Detroit Lions

According to Kerr, St. Brown is a player who is being ‘overvalued' by the Lions.

“With Jameson Williams suspended and D.J. Chark departing in free agency, St. Brown is the most reliable receiver on the Lions depth chart,” Kerr wrote. “He'll have a tall task early in the season with Williams out, although having a veteran presence in Marvin Jones and Josh Reynolds will help.

St. Brown should be able to handle the pressure early in the year. He caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, becoming just the third player in Lions history aged 23 or younger to have a 1,000-yard season. Not only is St. Brown the youngest player in franchise history to produce a 100-catch season, but he's just the third player in NFL history to log at least 90 catches in the first two seasons of his career — joining Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr.

Will St. Brown have enough pass catchers to help him out until Williams returns? That's what the Lions are banking on early in the season. St. Brown is good enough to produce, but having another pass catcher step up will make his job easier. “

Bottom Line – Striking a Balance in St. Brown's Value

While Amon-Ra St. Brown is considered overvalued by some due to his prominent role on the Lions' depth chart, his past performances and statistical achievements validate the trust placed in him by the team. However, it is essential for the Lions to foster a supporting cast that can contribute consistently alongside St. Brown, allowing him to thrive and reach his full potential. By finding the right balance in valuing St. Brown's contributions and providing him with additional support, the Lions can optimize their offensive production and create a well-rounded passing attack.