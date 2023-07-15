Former head coach thinks Jared Goff could win 2023 NFL MVP

The Detroit Lions continue to generate buzz and optimism surrounding their upcoming season, and a big reason why is Jared Goff. In a recent article published by The 33rd Team, former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano discussed why Goff is his dark horse candidate to win the NFL MVP award in 2023.

Pagano thinks Jared Goff could win 2023 NFL MVP

Pagano expressed his belief that Goff has the potential to emerge as a surprise contender for the prestigious award in 2023.

After a deep dive into this topic and a lengthy convo with my dear friend Evan, who’s the biggest Detroit Lions fan of all time and a producer/videographer for the Pat McAfee Show, I think Jared Goff is the dark horse candidate to win the MVP.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had multiple head coaching opportunities and turned them down to run it back with Goff. It was Johnson’s first year as OC, and they were a top-five offense. Their relationship is only going to grow.

The Lions also invested in this offense for Goff. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, taken with the 12th-overall pick, will be used in the passing game immensely, and TE Sam LaPorta, selected with the 34th overall pick, will be a perfect fit. Jameson Williams (when he’s back from his six-game suspension) will essentially be playing his rookie season, as well, coming off a torn ACL.

The weapons are there. The offensive line is great. And the storylines are incredible. Goff has a chance to lead the Lions to their first NFC North title since 1993 and to their first playoff win since 1991. If he delivers a home playoff game to Detroit, I don’t see how he couldn’t be the league’s MVP.

He would go down as an all-time Lion in my book. — Chuck Pagano

Key Points

Former head coach Chuck Pagano believes Jared Goff has the potential to win the NFL MVP award in 2023.

Pagano highlights the strong relationship between Goff and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The Lions have made significant investments in their offense, including additions like Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams.

Goff has the opportunity to lead the Lions to a division title and their first playoff win in decades.

Bottom Line – A Journey to the MVP Throne

As Jared Goff embarks on his journey to potentially secure the NFL MVP award, he faces a steep uphill battle. The expectations are high, and the competition is fierce. Goff must surpass the shadow of his past and showcase exceptional performances, leading the Lions to victories against formidable opponents. If he can defy the odds and secure the Lions' first MVP since Barry Sanders, Goff's legacy in Detroit would be forever etched in the annals of Lions' history. It's a daunting challenge, but the potential for a thrilling and unexpected outcome adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming NFL season.