3 Potential trade destinations for Matthew Stafford

Rumors/reports are flying everywhere regarding potential NFL roster moves!

Around these parts, the biggest rumor floating around is that the Detroit Lions have been talking with other teams for weeks about trading their quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Now, I have said it before and I will say it again, THE LIONS ARE NOT TRADING STAFFORD!

- Advertisement -

That being said, I have been wrong plenty of times in the past and I will likely be wrong again so here are three potential trade destinations for Stafford.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have made it known that they will not be bringing back Philip Rivers in 2020. That being said, they have enough talent right now that they could make a run next season if they bring in a QB to replace Rivers. Stafford would fit in nicely.

That and apparently Stafford’s wife Kelly would just fine with living in Cali!

Miami Dolphins

It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins want to trade up to select Tua Tagovailoa. But, if the Lions are going to trade Stafford, it will likely be because they also want Tua. In this case, the Dolphins could either select QB Justin Herbert out of Oregon or make a deal for Stafford.

New England Patriots

Of course, the New England Patriots are on this list!

Not only because of the Matt Patricia/Bob Quinn ties to the team but also because the Patriots may end up without Tom Brady in 2020.

The Patriots have a solid roster and if Brady does leave town, you can bet they will be looking to bring in a veteran QB like Stafford.