5 BOLD predictions for the Detroit Lions against the Vikings

The Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings in their first matchup with an NFC North foe. The Lions won their first game of the season last week over the Washington Commanders, and I don’t mean to brag, but I may have had a correct prediction on my list last week. This week we are going bigger. Here are my five bold predictions for the Lions’ Week Three matchup with the Vikings.

Embed from Getty Images

5. Jeff Okudah house call

The play from former first-round pick Jeff Okudah has been a delight for all of Detroit, as the young corner seems to be on the right path to a resurrection of a career that many were ready to write off. While Okudah has yet to grab an interception this season, he continues to put in the work this Sunday and grabs his first of the season. He also will take that bad boy all the way back to the endzone, causing Kirk Cousins to almost say a swear word. YOU LIKE THAT?

4. Kirk Cousins accidentally gets vaccinated

At this point in the game, Cousins has been splattered all over the field by a hungry Lions defensive unit. When Cousins returns to the sideline wanting an edge to the defensive that has had him looking at the lights all day, he asks if there’s any special serum he can take to become the closest thing to Captain America he can be. Without Cousins knowing, the Vikings team doctor accidentally gives Cousins a Covid booster turning the veteran QB into a werewolf that begins terrorizing Ford Field. I know this one is bold, but anything is possible.

3. Dalvin Cook continues sluggish play

Dalvin Cook started this season in great shape. Cook rushed for 90 yds on 20 carries in the Vikings’ Week One victory over Green Bay. Week Two was a different story. Cook never found a rhythm as the Philadelphia Eagles took Minnesota to the woodshed in an embarrassing Monday night showing for the Vikes. Which Cook will the Lions get? While the star running back has enjoyed previous matchups with the Lions, I believe we see more from Week Two Cook instead of Week One. Give me Cook under 50 yards on the ground this weekend.

2. Dan Campbell will say, “Atta baby!”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has brought more energy to this organization than we are used to. Campbell was a star on the Lions’ stint on HBO’s Hard Knocks and continues to be one of the bright spots for a team on the rise. My bold prediction for this weekend is that Campbell will give us a perfect “Atta baby.’ My prediction will be that it comes after a huge third-down stop involving every Lions fan’s favorite cowboy, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Embed from Getty Images

1. It all comes down to the leg of a Lion

The Vikings are going to be motivated for this one. After coming off a national television embarrassment, Minnesota will be looking to prove that last week was a fluke, and everything is back to normal if they take care of the Lions. I expect this one to be extremely uncomfortable to watch as a Lions fan. It comes down to a game-winning kick from a fearless boot by Austin Seibert. Seibert, you’re up! (Said in the voice of the manager of the Chicago Cubs in Rookie of The Year.)