5 Players who could leave Michigan basketball team for 2022-23 season

The 2021-22 season is in the books for the Michigan Wolverines and it was quite the roller coaster ride from the opening game all the way through the Sweet 16.

After starting the season as a top 10 team in the rankings, the Wolverines slipped out of the rankings entirely and never got back by the time the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tipped off.

But, as we know, rankings do not matter in the tournament and the committee felt Michigan did enough in the regular season to earn an 11 seed.

After defeating No. 6 Colorado State and No. 3 Tennessee, the Wolverines had a chance to advance to the Elite 8 by beating No. 2 Villanova but they fell flat and their season is over.

Not it is time to start looking forward to the 2022-23 season.

Here are five players who could be moving on from the program. (2 are gone for sure)

G – Eli Brooks (Grad student)

G – DeVante’ Jones (Grad student)

PF – Brandon Johns Jr. (Senior) *Does have one year of eligibility remaining

G – Adrien Nunez (Senior) *Does have one year of eligibility remaining

C – Hunter Dickinson (Sophomore) *Undecided