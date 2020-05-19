41.2 F
97.1 The Ticket’s Bob Wojnowski has a new co-host

Due to the coronavirus, 97.1 The Ticket has been forced to make some very tough decisions regarding on-air personalities, including losing Kyle Bogenshultz (Bogey) after contract negotiations broke down.

Bogey had been Bob Wojnowski’s wingman on the “Bogie & Wojo Show,” which aired from 6-8 p.m. on weeknights.

With Bogey gone, Wojo now has a new co-host and that is none other than long time 97.1 employee Jeff Riger, who has been with the station since 2002.

In a piece recently published in the Detroit News, Tony Paul said Riger is known for asking tough questions during interviews.

Riger told Paul that he is excited about his new opportunity with the station.

“I’ve done pretty much everything at the station, from running a board to getting kicked out of Jim Leyland’s office several times, so it’s exciting to take on this new role at the station,” Riger said. 

“Wojo’s the best, he’s a staple in Detroit sports radio and it’s awesome getting a chance to work with him every day.”

Best of luck to you, Jeff!

