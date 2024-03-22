We take a closer look at the unique new contract for J.D. Martinez, who is now off the market.

Just like that, one of the more capable bats is off the free-agent market. Former Detroit Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez has once again found himself a new home, as he has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets. The deal is for one season and worth $12 million, but he will be getting paid far beyond this season.

Martinez is heading for the New York Mets and will be paid through 2038

The Mets finalized an agreement with Martinez on a one-year deal featuring deferred payments in his salary structure. As per the Mets writer Mike Mayer, Martinez will receive a $2.5 million signing bonus, along with $2 million for this season, followed by $7.5 million in deferred compensation. The deferred amount will be disbursed in $1.5 million installments each January, culminating in 2038.

J.D. Martinez Mets contract breakdown:



One-year, $12 million

– $2M base salary for 2024

– $2.5M signing bonus

-$7.5M deferred, payable in $1.5M installments each Jan. 15th from 2034-2038

The Mets are the 6th MLB team for Martinez

Martinez kicked off his MLB journey with the Houston Astros, drafted as the 611th overall pick in the 2009 Draft (20th round). However, his career truly soared when he signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2014. During his breakout season, he smashed 23 home runs, drove in 76 runs, and notched 30 doubles. After several fruitful years with the Tigers, Martinez was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017.

Following his tenure with the Tigers and Diamondbacks, Martinez secured a lucrative contract with the Boston Red Sox, where he clinched a World Series victory. In his inaugural season with the Red Sox, he captured a championship, garnered a pair of Silver Slugger awards, and earned the prestigious American League Hank Aaron Award.

Last season, Martinez donned the uniform of the Los Angeles Dodgers, participating in 113 games and boasting a batting average of .271, along with 33 home runs and 103 RBI.

Bottom Line: Did the Detroit Tigers miss an opportunity

Tigers President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, has faced criticism for what some perceive as a lack of aggression in bolstering the team during this offseason, particularly with the American League Central Division presenting opportunities for advancement.

Either way, the former Tigers slugger is now a member of the Mets and will enjoy payments through 2038. What kind of stats will he produce in 2024?