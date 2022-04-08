in MLB

Aaron Judge turns down insane contract offer from New York Yankees

According to New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Aaron Judge has turned down a contract offer that would have paid him a whopping $213.5 million over seven years.

Cashman added that the Yankees would still try to get a deal done with Judge during the 2022 season but he does not anticipate anything new happening.

Judge, who will soon turn 30, is obviously content on betting on himself in free agency. We will see if his strategy backfires or if it pays off.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers release 2022 Opening Day starting lineup