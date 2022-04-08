Aaron Judge turns down insane contract offer from New York Yankees

According to New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Aaron Judge has turned down a contract offer that would have paid him a whopping $213.5 million over seven years.

Brian Cashman says Aaron Judge rejected the team’s offer of a 7-year, $213.5 million extension that would have begun in 2023. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 8, 2022

Cashman added that the Yankees would still try to get a deal done with Judge during the 2022 season but he does not anticipate anything new happening.

Judge, who will soon turn 30, is obviously content on betting on himself in free agency. We will see if his strategy backfires or if it pays off.