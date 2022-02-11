Aaron Rodgers addresses future after winning fourth NFL MVP

During the offseason prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, the talk of the town was about Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and where he would play, or if he would play at all.

As we now know, Rodgers ultimately decided to suit up for the Packers and he put together an outstanding season, as he tossed for over 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns to go along with just seven interceptions.

On Thursday night, it was no surprise whatsoever that Rodgers was named the NFL MVP for the 2021 season.

Following his acceptance speech, Rodgers addressed his future.

From ESPN:

After accepting his fourth career NFL MVP on Thursday at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles, Rodgers said he would decide what he wants to do in 2022, “in the near future, and I’m not gonna keep a lot of people waiting.”

“I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place,” Rodgers said, stopping himself briefly. “The best decision for me moving forward — not really place — more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place.”

“I talked at length at various times about being comfortable walking away and just not playing, and I don’t want to create more questions than I probably already have, but I don’t fear retirement; I don’t fear moving on,” he said. “I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like.

“Also still highly competitive and still [have] that bitter taste from the divisional game, so definitely a lot to weigh, but thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went. I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason. We had a ton of conversations and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m thankful for the relationships — with Brian as much as anybody.”

Nation, where do you think Rodgers will play in 2022? Or, do you believe he will retire?