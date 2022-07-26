Aaron Rodgers arrives to training camp dressed as ‘Con Air’ character [Video]

There is no question about it that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

There is also no question about it that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the quirkiest quarterbacks in NFL history.

On Tuesday, Rodgers arrived at Packers training camp dressed like a ‘Con Air’ character.

Check it out.

The character we are referring to from the 1997 hit, ‘Con Air’ is Cameron Poe, who was played by Nicolas Cage.

Here is a side-by-side for ya in case you have never seen the movie.

The reigning MVP showed up as Nick Cage in Con Air 😭 @AaronRodgers12 (📸 @packers) pic.twitter.com/dpL709lgXp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers plans to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers

In early June, Rodgers confirmed that he wouldn’t be playing for another team while speaking after practice at mandatory minicamp.

“Yes, definitely,” Rodgers said when asked if he’ll finish his career with Green Bay.

“I miss the guys,” Rodgers continued, “I love being around the guys. It’s been a nice offseason. I appreciate my [training] team back in southern California and the work we put in. But it’s good to be back out here with the guys. Good to meet Christian and Romeo and get reacclimated with some of the older guys. It’s just about timing and them feeling the cadence and the urgency and stuff, and just nice to be back in the building with these people.”

Nation, do you believe Aaron Rodgers when he says he will finish his career with the Green Bay Packers? Do you think he will play as well in 2022 as he did in 2021?

