AJ Hinch: ‘I think we’re putting together better games’

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles in which they lost three of four and were outscored 22 to 18. Now they will turn the page and continue their homestand by taking on the New York Mets for three games and they will welcome in former 1-2 punch Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Scherzer is expected to start Wednesday and Verlander his first start of the season for the Mets on Thursday.

Key Points:

The Detroit Tigers lost three of four to the Baltimore Orioles

The Tigers will now take on the New York Mets for three games.

Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer will each start in this series.

Detroit Tigers Progress

On Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles, the Tigers picked up a 7-4 win and it was their tenth win of the season which marks the fastest they’ve gotten to ten wins in the AJ Hinch era and the fastest since 2020 when they got their tenth win in their 24th game, Saturday’s win was their 25th game this season. Even with how fast they’ve gotten to their tenth win the offense has been lacking as they have scored 88 runs after 27 games which breaks down to an average of 3.26 runs a game. AJ Hinch had this to say about the offense on Sunday.

“The encouragement is that I think we're putting together better games, I think we're playing cleaner baseball. I think we're giving ourselves a chance (to win). There's a mishap here, or two, but there's generally some pretty good decision-making going on.” – AJ Hinch

This upcoming series will be tough, but Hinch knows his guys will continue to fight.

“I take great pride that these guys are going to keep the fight, we got a lot of work to do. Nine wins versus 10 wins versus 12 wins, I want as many as we can get, but if we play this brand of baseball, the first-pitch strikes is real, the at-bats, while sporadic at times when we put them together, that's what I'm happy with right now.” AJ Hinch

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers month of May schedule could benefit them as they will play the Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers. At this point in time, the Tigers have a better record than four of the nine teams they will play, and they have already taken two out of three from the Guardians earlier this season. May will be an important month for the growth of this Tigers team and see them progress throughout the 2023 season.