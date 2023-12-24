‘Alarming’ collision between Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry overshadows Red Wings loss

The ‘alarming' collision between Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry unfortunately overshadowed the latest Detroit Red Wings loss.

It's a double blow for the Detroit Red Wings beyond their 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. In addition to the defeat, both forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Jeff Petry sustained injuries following a collision with each other, forcing them out of the game without a return. Needless to say, the incident was “alarming” for all those involved.

It was during the 2nd period that the Red Wings forward and defenseman collided with one another. Both were clearly shaken up, and both were eventually able to make it back to the bench and to the team dressing room; neither one of them was able to return.

According to head coach Derek Lalonde, who didn't provide an update on either player's status, it was a very concerning situation.

“It was alarming,” Lalonde said. “Your first reaction is concern for the two players. And then obviously they both were helped off the ice in some way.

“Obviously, you never like to see that. It was a very unfortunate play. Just playing hard, just happened to be a bad collision there.”

Both players are in their first seasons with the Red Wings after being acquired over the summer by GM Steve Yzerman. And according to Lalonde, both players are suffering from respective “upper body” injuries, though nothing more was made clear.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings lost their game to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, 3-2 at Prudential Center. During the 2nd period, Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry collided with one another, and were both injured; neither player returned to the game. Coach Derek Lalonde described the incident as “alarming” and wasn't able to offer any further update.

Bottom Line: Next man up

The Red Wings have been plagued by a string of injuries lately, and the Christmas break comes as a much-needed relief from their grueling schedule. It's a chance for the team to recuperate and hopefully get some key players back to full health, providing a welcomed pause amidst their challenging stretch

Detroit's next matchup hits the ice on Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild in an away game. After that, they'll return to the familiar confines of Little Caesars Arena for a duo of games on home ice.