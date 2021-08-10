Amon-Ra St. Brown gets into it with Jeff Okudah at Detroit Lions training camp

Iron sharpens iron!

During the Detroit Lions training camp practice on Tuesday, rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and second-year CB Jeff Okudah got reportedly got into it a bit during special teams’ reps.

According to a report, Okudah and St. Brown had a “very physical” special teams rep which resulted in Okudah demanding to run it back. They did and the two locked into each other and talked some smack.

Jeff Okudah and Amon-Ra St. Brown just had a very physical special teams rep (14 blocking 23). Okudah demanded to run it back again. They did. Another physical rep in which the two remained locked in to each other, jawing at each other, for a good 10 seconds after the rep. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 10, 2021