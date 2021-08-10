Amon-Ra St. Brown gets into it with Jeff Okudah at Detroit Lions training camp

by

Iron sharpens iron!

During the Detroit Lions training camp practice on Tuesday, rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and second-year CB Jeff Okudah got reportedly got into it a bit during special teams’ reps.

According to a report, Okudah and St. Brown had a “very physical” special teams rep which resulted in Okudah demanding to run it back. They did and the two locked into each other and talked some smack.

