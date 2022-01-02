Amon-Ra St. Brown hints a who he wants the Detroit Lions to draft

The Detroit Lions may be sitting at 2-13-1 on the season but that does not mean everything has been bad for them in 2021.

One of the Lions’ biggest (maybe the biggest) bright spots has been rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who continues to impress as the Lions’ top target.

That being said, the Lions clearly need help at the wide receiver position and St. Brown just hinted at who he wants the team to select in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As you can see in the tweets below, USC wide receiver Drake London tweeted at St. Brown, who also played at USC, and St. Brown tweeted back the following:

“Me and you back together?”

I have already mocked London to the Lions with their second first-round pick in the 2022 draft. If that happens, he and St. Brown will have a nice family reunion.