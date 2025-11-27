Detroit Lions Release Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update

The Detroit Lions have issued an official update on star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it’s… a mixed bag.

After being rolled up on during a Jahmyr Gibbs run early in the first quarter, St. Brown left the field and headed straight to the locker room with trainers. Just moments ago, the team announced that he is QUESTIONABLE to return to the Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

#Lions Injury Update:



WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ankle, Questionable — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 27, 2025

At least it’s not an immediate “out,” which gives Lions fans some hope on a day when every point — and every playmaker — matters.

The injury occurred when a teammate inadvertently fell into the back of St. Brown’s legs while he was run-blocking. He went down immediately and quickly exited the field. Detroit’s medical staff evaluated him in the locker room before releasing the official update.

For now, the Lions will rely heavily on Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs to keep the offense moving while St. Brown’s status remains uncertain.

Stay locked in — we’ll update you the second the Lions announce anything further.