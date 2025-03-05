Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With NFL Franchise Tag System

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown doesn’t hold back when it comes to issues that matter to him, and recently, he made his feelings clear about the use of franchise tags in the NFL. On the latest episode of the St. Brown Bros. Podcast, St. Brown couldn’t believe that Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged for the second consecutive season, and he voiced his strong opinion about the situation.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Frustration With the Franchise Tag System

St. Brown was visibly frustrated by the Bengals’ decision to franchise tag Higgins again, and he didn’t mince words. “That should be illegal. I don’t give a (expletive) what nobody says,” St. Brown said with no hesitation. “Saquon (Barkley) got that. I would be so hot, I don’t care what nobody says. It is good money, but still. You would rather get a bigger deal with more guaranteed money. Get locked in. Especially if you have been balling for the team for the past five or six years, like damn.”

St. Brown’s candid remarks come from a place of understanding. As someone who earned a long-term deal with the Lions, St. Brown recognizes that while the franchise tag offers a large payday, it doesn’t give players the security and stability they deserve.

The Need for Long-Term Financial Security

The Lions receiver made it clear that franchise tags—while lucrative—do not offer the long-term guarantees that players want, especially those who’ve performed at a high level for years. For a player like Higgins, who’s been a key piece of the Bengals’ success, being tagged for the second year in a row means missing out on a deal that could provide financial peace of mind and set him up for the rest of his career.

Bottom Line

For Amon-Ra St. Brown, it’s not just about the money. He understands the importance of locking in long-term deals, especially for players who have proven their worth year after year. “You would rather get a bigger deal with more guaranteed money. Get locked in,” he said, reiterating the point that a long-term contract is the true goal.

