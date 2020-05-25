41.2 F
Audio surfaces of Michael Jordan blocking Isiah Thomas from ‘Dream Team’

There has been plenty of speculation about whether or not Michael Jordan was the reason why Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas was not selected to play on the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.

During an episode of The Last Dance, Jordan said he was not responsible for Thomas not being selected for the team, though he did say that if people wanted to blame him, he was fine with that.

Well, according to some audio that has recently surfaced, Jordan admits to blocking Thomas.

“Rod Thorn called me,” Jordan said. “I said, “Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.” He assured me. He said, “You know what? Chuck doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.”

Nation, was there ever any doubt?

To listen to the full podcast, please click here.

 

By Arnold Powell

