Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson made quite an impression in his Summer League debut, demonstrating skills that could potentially elevate him to All-Star status in the near future. Despite his raw talent, Thompson showcased an impressive combination of length, athleticism, and basketball IQ. Following the game, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren were among those to hype up Thompson.

Ausar Thompson draws rave reviews from Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren following debut

In a fast-paced game, Thompson he contributed seven points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists, and a steal, all while committing only two turnovers. Thompson's impact on both ends of the court was undeniable, leaving his teammates and coaches excited about his potential for growth.

“Man, that kid – well, not kid; I think we’re the same age,” said Jalen Duren, who is, in fact, about 10 months Thompson’s junior, “that guy, he’s a special talent. Right away, you just see the length and athleticism he brings to the game and the IQ. He’s still very raw. The way he affects the game on both ends of the floor is amazing.”

“At the core of him, he makes winning plays,” Summer League coach Jarrett Jack said. “Fifty-fifty balls, trench rebounds, cutting, pushing the basketball, making the extra pass, sacrificing himself in some instances to cut so somebody can get the extra pass on the back side – that’s something you can’t teach. I’m excited for his growth.”

“He just … floats,” Jaden Ivey said. “A layup, you could just tell. It’s something different about him that I’ve never seen before. It’s like he floats in the air when he jumps. A lot of my teammates have seen it and noticed it.”

“As time goes on, I feel he’ll get more comfortable and the scoring will come for him,” Marcus Sasser said. “He’s a great playmaker. Because of his height and how athletic he is, he can see the floor very well so he makes real good passes. He makes a lot of winning plays. I think that’s something that gets overlooked. But I think he’s a plus every time he’s on the floor.”

