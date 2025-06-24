Barry Sanders, Dylan Larkin Among Local Celebrities, Athletes to Play in Rocket Classic Pro-Am

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is more than just a PGA Tour stop. It is a week long celebration of Detroit sports, culture, and community. This year’s Pro Am brings some serious hometown energy to the course.

TLDR:

The 2025 Rocket Classic Pro Am tees off Wednesday June 25 at Detroit Golf Club

Barry Sanders, Dylan Larkin, and Alex DeBrincat headline a long list of Detroit sports stars

Jake Bates, Jack Fox, and Hogan Hatten represent the Lions’ special teams

Admission and parking for the event are free for fans

Celebrities will be paired with PGA pros to play nine holes in the Delta Dental Pro Am

Detroit Sports Icons Trade Turf for the Tee Box

The Rocket Mortgage Classic may officially begin on Thursday but the fun starts early with Wednesday’s Delta Dental Pro Am at Detroit Golf Club. It is shaping up to be a dream event for fans of Detroit sports.

According to the Detroit Free Press, this year’s celebrity field is loaded with legendary names and current stars. Barry Sanders, arguably the greatest running back in NFL history, will be on the course. He is joined by Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and his teammate Alex DeBrincat, who continue to lead the Red Wings’ resurgence.

Not to be outdone, the Detroit Lions will have their full special-teams crew out. Kicker Jake Bates, punter Jack Fox, and long snapper Hogan Hatten are suiting up in polos instead of pads. Also returning is fan favorite Jason Hanson, who still holds franchise records for points and games played.

Celebrities Influencers and a PGA Pro in Every Group

Each sports figure will be paired with a PGA Tour pro from the Rocket Classic field. Every group will play nine holes in front of fans who can walk the course and enjoy the show.

Alongside the athletes will be Detroit area celebrities and influencers. Hailie Jade, daughter of Eminem and her husband Evan McClintock, are in the field along with NASCAR driver Noah Gragson and Pistons assistant coach Sidney Lowe.

Full 2025 Rocket Classic Pro-Am Participant List

Barry Sanders – NFL Hall of Famer

Jake Bates – Lions kicker

Jerome Bettis – NFL Hall of Famer

Alex DeBrincat – Red Wings winger

Jack Fox – Lions punter

Noah Gragson – NASCAR Cup Series driver

Hogan Hatten – Lions long snapper

Jason Hanson – Former Lions kicker

Old Time Hawkey – Detroit influencer

Dylan Larkin – Red Wings captain

Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock – Eminem’s daughter & son-in-law

Jorden Kerr – Instagram influencer

Sidney Lowe – Pistons assistant coach

Come Watch It’s Free

The Delta Dental Pro Am begins at 8 AM on Wednesday June 25 at Detroit Golf Club. Entry and parking are completely free. Fans can walk the course meet their favorite local stars grab autographs and soak up the pre tournament excitement.

The Bottom Line

With legends like Barry Sanders and current stars like Dylan Larkin all on the same course the Rocket Classic Pro Am is more than a golf event. It is a celebration of Detroit sports culture and community. Whether you are chasing autographs or just watching swings it is a can’t miss event.