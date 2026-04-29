Detroit Tigers Announce Unfortunate Decision on Two All Stars

The Detroit Tigers were dealt a double blow on the injury front Tuesday, placing both Casey Mize and Javier Báez on the injured list.

Mize lands on the 15-day IL with a right adductor strain, while Báez was placed on the 10-day IL due to a right ankle sprain.

Mize’s Strong Season Interrupted

The timing is particularly tough for Mize, who had been one of Detroit’s more reliable starters early in the season.

Through six starts, the right-hander owns a 2.90 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 31 innings, showing consistency and command that had helped stabilize the rotation.

Now, the Tigers will have to adjust without one of their most effective arms.

Báez Leaves Hole in Lineup

Báez’s absence creates another challenge, especially in the middle of the infield.

The veteran infielder had been contributing both offensively and defensively, batting .256 with two home runs this season. His versatility across the infield makes him a difficult piece to replace in the short term.

Reinforcements Arrive from Toledo

In response, Detroit moved quickly to fill the roster spots.

Pitcher Enmanuel DeJesus and infielder Jace Jung have been called up from Triple-A Toledo, giving the Tigers fresh options as they navigate the injuries.

Adjustments Ahead

With both a key starter and a veteran position player sidelined, Detroit will be forced to reshuffle both its rotation and lineup.

How the Tigers respond in the coming days could play a significant role in whether they can maintain momentum during a critical stretch of the season.